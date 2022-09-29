7th Thal Jeep Rally to be made best recreational event: ADCR

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Tanveer Murtaza said that arrangements were being made to make 7th Thal Jeep Rally a best recreational event for masses

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Tanveer Murtaza said that arrangements were being made to make 7th Thal Jeep Rally a best recreational event for masses.

Presiding over a meeting here Thursday to review the arrangements, he said that different programmes were being scheduled for Jeep rally for recreation of the masses. He said that joint efforts would be made by district administration and industrial organizations to make the event successful.

The ADCR said that a meeting with officers of all concerned departments would be held soon to finalize the schedule of rally and other events.

Giving briefing on the occasion, Deputy Manager TDCP Sheikh Muhammad Ejaz said that repairing of the track was needed as the rainy spell in the last month has made the track hard. He said that the total distance of the track was 180 kilometers which started from Changa Manga Tela of Muzaffargarh and ended at the same point after passing through the Tehsil Chobara of district Laayyah.

Regional Manager TDCP Ashar Iqbal and other concerned officers also attended the meeting.