UrduPoint.com

7th Thal Jeep Rally To Commence From Nov 10

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2022 | 03:20 PM

7th Thal Jeep Rally to commence from Nov 10

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The four-day 7th Thal Jeep Rally, a famous event of south Punjab, will commence from November 10, 2022.

According to official sources, the tagging, fitness of vehicles and drivers will be held on November 10.

Similarly, on November 11, a qualifying round will be organized. Stock category race and modified race have been scheduled on November 12 and 13 respectively, they added.

The event is being organized under auspices of Punjab Tourism Development Corporation and district administration. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Tanvir Murtaza will serve as focal person for the Jeep rally.

Related Topics

Punjab Vehicles November Event From Jeep Race

Recent Stories

Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM h ..

Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM house: Rana Sanaullah

2 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as f ..

Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as finance minister

3 hours ago
 Efforts made at UN, SCO to present Pakistan as cre ..

Efforts made at UN, SCO to present Pakistan as credible partner: PM

3 hours ago
 Helicopter crash: Six army personnel martyred

Helicopter crash: Six army personnel martyred

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th September 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.