7th Thal Jeep Rally to commence from Nov 10

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The four-day 7th Thal Jeep Rally, a famous event of south Punjab, will commence from November 10, 2022.

According to official sources, the tagging, fitness of vehicles and drivers will be held on November 10.

Similarly, on November 11, a qualifying round will be organized. Stock category race and modified race have been scheduled on November 12 and 13 respectively, they added.

The event is being organized under auspices of Punjab Tourism Development Corporation and district administration. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Tanvir Murtaza will serve as focal person for the Jeep rally.