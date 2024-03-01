Open Menu

7th Women Of The World Event To Open At Alhamra On Saturday

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 04:50 PM

7th Women of the World event to open at Alhamra on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The 7th Women of the World (WOW) event would unfold at Alhamra under the resonant theme 'Sakhiyan' on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

The two-day event is being organised with the collaboration of Lahore Arts Council, British Council and various other institutions, said a spokesperson, here on Friday.

The festival transcends boundaries, weaving a narrative that celebrates the greatness of women and their timeless contribution to societal beauty. Panel discussions, workshops, and exhibitions would be part of the festival, besides captivating performances, thought-provoking dialogue, and interactive sessions.

Children's films, open-door performances, food stalls, and veggie activities would add other dimensions to the cultural odyssey.

The festival would feature over 60 sessions. It would delve into Punjabi comedy and other engaging topics, ensuring that WOW Lahore 2024 is not just an event – it's an unforgettable experience, transcending the ordinary and leaving an indelible mark on all who attend.

