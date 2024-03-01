7th Women Of The World Event To Open At Alhamra On Saturday
Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The 7th Women of the World (WOW) event would unfold at Alhamra under the resonant theme 'Sakhiyan' on Saturday, March 2, 2024.
The two-day event is being organised with the collaboration of Lahore Arts Council, British Council and various other institutions, said a spokesperson, here on Friday.
The festival transcends boundaries, weaving a narrative that celebrates the greatness of women and their timeless contribution to societal beauty. Panel discussions, workshops, and exhibitions would be part of the festival, besides captivating performances, thought-provoking dialogue, and interactive sessions.
Children's films, open-door performances, food stalls, and veggie activities would add other dimensions to the cultural odyssey.
The festival would feature over 60 sessions. It would delve into Punjabi comedy and other engaging topics, ensuring that WOW Lahore 2024 is not just an event – it's an unforgettable experience, transcending the ordinary and leaving an indelible mark on all who attend.
Recent Stories
PML-N’s Sardar Ayaz Sadiq sworn in as Speaker National Assembly
ECP issues schedule for presidential election
IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Misbah
Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly
Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian broth ..
Polling for election of NA Speaker underway
Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kohat Cantt Police arrest accused for fraud, breach of trust14 minutes ago
-
SMUI GRC presents recommendations to policy makers for implementation14 minutes ago
-
UAJK VC urges to progress in information technology14 minutes ago
-
SRSO officer died in road accident14 minutes ago
-
PML-N’s Sardar Ayaz Sadiq sworn in as Speaker National Assembly17 minutes ago
-
District administration, halal food authority conduct joint operation24 minutes ago
-
Mayor Sukkur for completion of ongoing development projects within stipulated time24 minutes ago
-
ICT nab 14 drug peddlers; huge cache of narcotics seized24 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 provided services to 150,507 people in February34 minutes ago
-
SAPM inaugurates the first-ever protectorate to promote legal migration34 minutes ago
-
Allama Iqbal Library re-opened34 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 58,992 power pilferers in 170 days34 minutes ago