7yr girl among 3 died in road accident

At-least three persons were died including a 7-year girl while nine others got injured in a road accident between a public van and tractor trolley here in Tehsil Parowa

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :At-least three persons were died including a 7-year girl while nine others got injured in a road accident between a public van and tractor trolley here in Tehsil Parowa.

According to Rescue 1122 the accident was happened due to over speeding by driver of public van who rammed the vehicle into a tractor trolley during wrong overtaking on Multan Road Indus Highway as he lost control over the steering.

As a result of the collision a 7-year old girl Hanifa d/o Gul shah resident of Parowa Tehsil, 28-yr Abdul Raziq resident of Raisawali Town and 75-yr Qalandar resident of Salman Khel, Tehsil Ramak died on the spot.

The nine injured of the accident were evacuated from the completely damaged vehicle by Rescue-1122 teams and were rushed to district headquarters hospital for treatment.