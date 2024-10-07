8 Absconders Involved In Heinous Crime Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 07, 2024 | 10:37 PM
Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Monday arrested eight absconders, proclaimed offenders and target offenders involved in heinous crimes during the last 24 hours
A public relation officer told APP, under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate crime from the city.
In this regard special tasks were assigned to all senior police officials to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders involved in heinous crimes in Federal capital, he said.
He said during the crackdown, the Islamabad police teams have arrested eight absconders, proclaimed offenders and target offenders involved in heinous crime during the last 24 hours.
DIG Syed Ali Raza said that the ICT Police is taking all possible steps to eradicate the crime from the city and those involved in heinous crimes and illegal activities will be dealt with iron hands.
Safety to the lives and property of the citizens is the foremost priority of Islamabad Capital Police, DIG added.
Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during checking process and inform police about any suspicious activity around them through emergency helpline Pucar-15 or via ICT-15 app.
APP-rzr-mkz
