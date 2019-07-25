8 accused arrested, drugs & illegal weapons seized

(@imziishan)

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) : Police arrested eight accused while drugs and illegal weapons were also seized in a search and strike operation against the anti social elements in the district here on Thursday.

According to police sources, in the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO), police arrested eight accused including Muhammad Aslam, Pathan Khan, Sardar Ahmad, Khalil Ahmad, Wasim, Rashid Ali, Naziran bibi, Muhammad Zafar.

As many as, one pistol of 32 bore, one pistol of 30 bore, 1861 grams charas, 30 liters liquor were also recovered from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused. Further probe was underway.