8 accused arrested in search operation in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :On the special directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, Civil Line Police started a grand search operation here on Thursday and arrested 8 accused while drugs and illegal weapons were also recovered from their possession.

The operation was being carried out in the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Azmat Ullah and 300 police personnel, ladies force, elite force, quick responce force and others law enforcement agencies were participated in it.

In the search operation, 120 houses were checked while 200 suspects were checked through bio metric and National Identity Cards.

As many as, 8 accused arrested while 1 pistol and 50 liters liquor were recovered from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused. Further probe was underway.

