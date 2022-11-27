UrduPoint.com

8 Accused Held, Illegal Weapons Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2022 | 09:00 AM

8 accused held, illegal weapons recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :The police have arrested eight accused for allegedly holding unlicensed weapons and recovered weapons from their possession in the limits of various police stations of the district.

A spokesman for the police said on Sunday that during routine checking, the police teams of six police stations had arrested eight men and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

The recovered weapons included six pistols, one repeater and one rifle. The police of the police stations including PS Abbasngar, PS Yazman, PS Chani Goth, PS Ahmadpur East, PS Civil Lines and PS Khairpur Tamewali have lodged separate cases against the accused. Further probing was in process.

