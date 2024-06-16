8 Accused Held, Narcotics Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2024 | 04:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Police on Sunday arrested eight accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.
The police said teams of various police stations conducted raids, arrested the accused and recovered 160 litres of liquor, 2.
7-kg hashish, one pistol of 30-bore from them.
They were identified as Sher, Nadeem, Ayub, Azhar, Ramzan, Shahbaz, Qamar and Abdullah.
Separate cases were registered against the accused while further investigation was underway.
