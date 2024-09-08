Open Menu

8 Agents Arrested In Excise Office Crackdown

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2024 | 09:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) The district administration has taken firm action against unauthorized agents operating outside the excise office, arresting eight individuals as part of a larger effort to tackle the issue.

In a recent operation led by Assistant Commissioner (AC) of the Industrial Area, eight agents were apprehended outside the excise office, said the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration.

The operation aimed to curb the influence of unauthorized intermediaries and encourage citizens to directly approach government offices for their tasks.

On the occasion, Director General of Excise, Irfan Nawaz Memon, urged citizens to bypass the agents and visit excise offices for their services.

He emphasized that additional service counters have been set up to make it easier for people to complete their work directly.

Memon also called for public support in the ongoing efforts against unauthorized agents. He encouraged citizens to report any instances where they were asked to pay money to get their work done, ensuring that such cases will be dealt with promptly.

The district administration's move was part of a larger crackdown on illegal activities, ensuring that government services are accessible without the interference of third-party agents.

