8 animal dealers deprived of Rs 3.3m

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Unidentified robbers deprived eight animal dealers of Rs 3.3 million Saturday night.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that animal dealer Muhammad Faizan of Ghulam Muhammad Abad Faisalabad, along with his seven co-workers, was carrying animals in a truck No FSD-193, for sale in cattle market Mallo Mor Jhang, when three armed men intercepted them near Churagh Abad Interchange on Jhang Road.

The robbers snatched Rs 3.3 million in cash and mobile-phones from the animal dealers at gunpoint and fled the scene along with booty.

The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation, he added.