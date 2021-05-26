8 anti social elements arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The Police claimed to have arrested eight anti social elements including four drug peddlers, two proclaimed offenders and two gamblers.

The police recovered 4.32 kg Chars , three litre liquor and other valuables from their possession.

Those arrested include Muhammad Ismail, Zubair Mehmood, Alabaz, Noor Muhammad, Mehboob Elahi, Faisal Naveed, Ghulam Ahmad and Ansar Mehmood.

Meanwhile, one bike rider was died in a road accident on GT road near Gondal. Saleem s/o Yaseen died on the spot when his bike was hit by a truck. Rescue 1122 shifted his body to THQ Hospital Hazro.