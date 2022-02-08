UrduPoint.com

8 Applicants Given Jobs On Punjab Ombudsman's Directions

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2022 | 07:55 PM

8 applicants given jobs on Punjab Ombudsman's directions

Eight applicants belonging to Lahore, Bahawalpur, Okara, and Vehari have been provided jobs in different provincial government departments under Rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment & Conditions of Service) Rules, 1974, under the directions of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Eight applicants belonging to Lahore, Bahawalpur, Okara, and Vehari have been provided jobs in different provincial government departments under Rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment & Conditions of Service) Rules, 1974, under the directions of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan.

A spokesman for the Ombudsman Office said that Aman Khan of Lahore had been recruited as a junior clerk in BS-11 in the Metropolitan Corporation and Muhammad Iqbal Butt of Okara as a driver in the Sahiwal office of Cooperative Societies, while Muhammad Shahadat, Abdullah, Muhammad Ahmed and Muhammad Shahzaib of Vehari had also been employed as junior clerk in BS-11 in the Municipal Committee.

The spokesman said that another applicant, Muhammad Shehzad, of Chak 5-WB, Vehari, had been recruited as a lab attendant in the office of the Deputy Director Colleges Vehari.

In another development, one Nusrat Bibi of Ahmadpur East tehsil of Bahawalpur district had been given pending dues of Rs 1,565,527 of her husband who died during service, he added.

The applicants appreciated the proactive role of the Ombudsman's Office for redressing their complaints, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Driver Died Sahiwal Okara Bahawalpur Vehari Ahmadpur East Government Jobs

Recent Stories

England call up Launchbury for injured flanker Lud ..

England call up Launchbury for injured flanker Ludlam

21 seconds ago
 All set for RCB by-elections to be held on Wednesd ..

All set for RCB by-elections to be held on Wednesday

22 seconds ago
 Italy to Scrap Mandatory Outdoor Masks on Friday - ..

Italy to Scrap Mandatory Outdoor Masks on Friday - Health Undersecretary

24 seconds ago
 PTI to complete constitutional tenure: Arshad Ayub ..

PTI to complete constitutional tenure: Arshad Ayub

25 seconds ago
 Oscar nominees in main categories

Oscar nominees in main categories

27 seconds ago
 'The Power of the Dog' leads Oscar nominations wit ..

'The Power of the Dog' leads Oscar nominations with 12

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>