LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Eight applicants belonging to Lahore, Bahawalpur, Okara, and Vehari have been provided jobs in different provincial government departments under Rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment & Conditions of Service) Rules, 1974, under the directions of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan.

A spokesman for the Ombudsman Office said that Aman Khan of Lahore had been recruited as a junior clerk in BS-11 in the Metropolitan Corporation and Muhammad Iqbal Butt of Okara as a driver in the Sahiwal office of Cooperative Societies, while Muhammad Shahadat, Abdullah, Muhammad Ahmed and Muhammad Shahzaib of Vehari had also been employed as junior clerk in BS-11 in the Municipal Committee.

The spokesman said that another applicant, Muhammad Shehzad, of Chak 5-WB, Vehari, had been recruited as a lab attendant in the office of the Deputy Director Colleges Vehari.

In another development, one Nusrat Bibi of Ahmadpur East tehsil of Bahawalpur district had been given pending dues of Rs 1,565,527 of her husband who died during service, he added.

The applicants appreciated the proactive role of the Ombudsman's Office for redressing their complaints, the spokesman added.