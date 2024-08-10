8 arrested, 16 cases registered for overpricing essentials

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) The price control magistrates conducted inspections at 1,885 locations, leading to the arrest of eight individuals for overpricing fruits, vegetables, and other essential items.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider told the media on Saturday that 16 cases had been registered for violations of the government set prices.

Furthermore, fines totaling Rs 400,000 were imposed for 77 instances of non-compliance.

Meanwhile, to inspect field operations to ensure complete drainage of rainwater in Lahore, Assistant Commissioner City Rai Babar evaluated the WASA camp at Qurtaba Chowk with WASA officials and assessed water drainage at Bhatti Chowk, where 55mm rain was recorded. WASA's equipment is operational, with de-watering machinery in place.