8 Arrested, Contraband Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 01:20 PM

8 arrested, contraband recovered

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Police teams have arrested eight accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police sources said on Sunday that during continued drive against drug trafficking, the Chakrala police teams headed by DSP Mehr Muhammad Riaz stopped a high roof vehicle (LES/8612) at Fakharabad check post.

During the search police had recovered 3kg hashish from bag, and arrested accused Hayat Gull s/o Nazar Gull.

While the city police had arrested seven drug pushers and recovered 2.420 Kg hashish and 3 pistols 30 bore from their possession. The accused were included- Saif Ullah, Abdul Razzaq, Muhammad Atiq, Liaquat Ali, Muhammad nawaz, Waqas Ahmad and Khan Zaman.

Police have registered separate cases and started investigations.

