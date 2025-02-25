8 Arrested During Crackdown Against Kite Flying In Chunian
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2025 | 12:30 PM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The police on Tuesday arrested eight persons in a crackdown launched against kite flying and recovered hundreds of kites and strings in Tehsil, Chunian.
The police have registered cases against the accused.
The police spokesman said the crackdown on kite flying started on the directions of District Police Officer (DPO), Muhammad Isa Khan.
In a press release, the DPO said the district police were taking possible measures to curb this dangerous sport in the district, adding no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.
The DPO said the people who were involved in this business would also be handled with iron hand.
APP/zaf/378
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme Committee meeting of Sheikha F ..
Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researchers say
Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trillion in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Dubai
Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Ministry of Defence teams during ..
Forcing people from their land completely unacceptable: UN High Commissioner for ..
Austria strengthens commitment to IAEA in tackling nuclear security challenges
UAE, Italy sign three investment memoranda to facilitate cooperation in pharmace ..
ADX unveils 'ADX Group' to further advance Abu Dhabi’s investment landscape
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Actor Habib' s enduring legacy remembered on 9th death anniversary6 minutes ago
-
ITP announces special traffic plan for Champions Trophy matches6 minutes ago
-
8 arrested during crackdown against kite flying in Chunian6 minutes ago
-
Speedy truck killed pedestrian16 minutes ago
-
KP CS for expediting development projects16 minutes ago
-
CM arrived in Sukkur on day-long visit16 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam hails PML-N regime's 'Miraculous' progress46 minutes ago
-
No power can deprive Palestinians, Kashmiris of fundamental rights : AJK Info Minister56 minutes ago
-
PDMA spokesperson appeals to citizens, tourists for exercising caution during rainy spell1 hour ago
-
Rana Afzal asks PTI to shun ego politics for national interest2 hours ago
-
7 injured as bus crashes into tree on Vehari road2 hours ago
-
Woman dies, two children injured in car-tractor trolley crash2 hours ago