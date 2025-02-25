Open Menu

8 Arrested During Crackdown Against Kite Flying In Chunian

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2025 | 12:30 PM

8 arrested during crackdown against kite flying in Chunian

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The police on Tuesday arrested eight persons in a crackdown launched against kite flying and recovered hundreds of kites and strings in Tehsil, Chunian.

The police have registered cases against the accused.

The police spokesman said the crackdown on kite flying started on the directions of District Police Officer (DPO), Muhammad Isa Khan.

In a press release, the DPO said the district police were taking possible measures to curb this dangerous sport in the district, adding no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

The DPO said the people who were involved in this business would also be handled with iron hand.

