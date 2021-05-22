UrduPoint.com
8 Arrested During Crackdown On Kite-sellers

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 05:03 PM

8 arrested during crackdown on kite-sellers

The district police, during a crackdown on kite-sellers and kite-flyers, arrested eight persons on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :The district police, during a crackdown on kite-sellers and kite-flyers, arrested eight persons on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, crackdown in Sialkot district would continue. Those arrested on Saturday were identified as Aqif, Ahmed Pervaiz, Danish Iftikhar, Nadeem, Yaqoob, Qasim Abbas, Ibrahim and Irshad.

Police also seized 500 different sized kites and string roles from their possession.

