8 arrested for decanting LPG illegally

The police have arrested eight persons on the charge of decanting liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) illegally

A police spokesman said that police raided LPG refilling points and arrested eight shopkeepers including Irfan, Muzzamil, Abid, Tanzeem, Faryad, Adnan, Riaz and Arslan from Chak No 66-JB, Shadab Morr and Gulfishan Morr areas.

Police also seized the equipment and sent the accused behind the bars after registration of cases against them.

Meanwhile, police arrested three property owners and tenants over violation of the Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance 2015. Among the arrested include Abdul Rehman, Abdul Razzaq and Pervaiz as they did not pass on the required particulars to the police.