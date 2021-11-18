8 arrested for erecting encroachments on graveyard

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested 8 persons for erecting encroachments on graveyard at Beri Bagh locality of the city here on Thursday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood, district administration initiated an anti-encroachment operation in a graveyard at Beri Bagh locality.

Heavy contingent of police personnel were also deployed to avert any unpleasant incident. During the operation 8 persons were arrested for erecting encroachments on graveyard land.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar has said that indiscriminate anti-encroachment operations will continue and stern action would be taken against those re-erecting them.