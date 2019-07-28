UrduPoint.com
8 Arrested For LPG Decanting, Selling Loose Petrol

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 02:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) ::The police have arrested eight shopkeepers on the charge of decanting liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and selling loose petrol in various parts of city during past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that police arrested Imran, Akash, Arslan, Tanveer, Sajid, Rauf, Javaid and Jabir Ali from Chak No.

225-RB, Chak No.238-RB, Chak No.209-RB and Kuriwala respectively while decanting gas and selling loose petrol.

The police locked them behind the bars after registration of cases against them, he said.

