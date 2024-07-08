Open Menu

8 Arrested For Overpricing Essential Items

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2024 | 10:32 PM

8 arrested for overpricing essential items

In a significant move to enforce official prices, the Price Control Magistrates have conducted inspections at 2,472 locations, leading to the arrest of 8 individuals for overpricing fruits, vegetables, and other essential items

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) In a significant move to enforce official prices, the price Control Magistrates have conducted inspections at 2,472 locations, leading to the arrest of 8 individuals for overpricing fruits, vegetables, and other essential items.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider told media on Monday that 9 cases have been registered for violations of government-set prices. Furthermore, fines totaling Rs 300,000 have been imposed for 77 instances of non-compliance.

The DC emphasized that Price Control Magistrates are actively ensuring adherence to official rates. Supervision of the auction process in fruit and vegetable markets is also underway to prevent any malpractices.

Administrative officers are ensuring the sale of fruits, vegetables, and bread at government-approved prices. All stalls and shops are being instructed to prominently display the rate list, and strict action is being taken against those failing to comply, she added.

Following the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, no leniency will be shown towards overpricing. Citizens are encouraged to register their complaints regarding overpricing at the Chief Minister Punjab’s helpline: 080002345, she urged.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Sale Price Market Media All

Recent Stories

European stocks drop after French election

European stocks drop after French election

1 minute ago
 Hurricane Beryl hammers Texas coast with flooding, ..

Hurricane Beryl hammers Texas coast with flooding, winds

1 minute ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, utilization of local coal ..

Privatization of DISCOs, utilization of local coal to help address energy issues ..

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan Awami Party delegation calls on PM

Balochistan Awami Party delegation calls on PM

2 minutes ago
 7 sui gas connections disconnected

7 sui gas connections disconnected

2 minutes ago
 Tribunal seeks affidavits from winning candidates ..

Tribunal seeks affidavits from winning candidates of capital's constituencies

5 minutes ago
Govt committed to economic revival, public welfare ..

Govt committed to economic revival, public welfare: Ranjha

5 minutes ago
 Tube wells' solarization in Balochistan to revamp ..

Tube wells' solarization in Balochistan to revamp agriculture: Governor

5 minutes ago
 BISE Bahawalpur announces Matric position holders

BISE Bahawalpur announces Matric position holders

5 minutes ago
 Delegation of National Party calls on PM Shehbaz

Delegation of National Party calls on PM Shehbaz

5 minutes ago
 AJK President, PM pay tributes to Burhani Wani on ..

AJK President, PM pay tributes to Burhani Wani on his 8th Martyrdom anniversary

42 seconds ago
 28,000 tube wells in Balochistan to be converted o ..

28,000 tube wells in Balochistan to be converted on solar power: Prime Minister ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan