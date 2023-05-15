8 arrested for possessing illegal weapons

Police arrested eight illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition and dagger from their possession here on Monday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Police arrested eight illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition and dagger from their possession here on Monday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Civil Lines police held Khalid and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Airport police nabbed Tahir and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

While, Taxila police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Iftikhar and same police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Shan.

Following operation, Chontra police recovered rifle from Shah Bahadur. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.