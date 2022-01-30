UrduPoint.com

8 Arrested For Possessing Illegal Weapons, Drugs, Liquor

Published January 30, 2022

8 arrested for possessing illegal weapons, drugs, liquor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons, drugs and liquor rounded up eight persons from different areas and recovered five 30 bore pistols, 580 grams charras and five liters liquor from their possession.

A police spokesman informed that City, Waris Khan and Jatli police held Wahad, Faizan, Muhammad Usman, Tariq and Sajjad and recovered five 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Meanwhile, Jatli, New Town and Saddar Baroni police arrested Farhat, Faisal and Yasir for possessing 580 grams charras and five liters liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.

>