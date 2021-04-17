UrduPoint.com
8 Arrested For Rash Driving

The police have arrested eight drivers on the charge of rash driving in various parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours

A police spokesman said on Saturday that the police arrested driver Umar from Jhang Road, Javaid and Ramzan from Saim Nalla, Saeed from Nalka Kohala, Dilawar from Small Industry, Aman Ullah from Chak No 187-RB, Nasir Abbas from Babar Chowk and Bilal from Chak No 70-JB.

The police sent the accused behind the bars.

