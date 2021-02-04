8 arrested for refilling gas cylinders illegally

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police arrested eight accused for refilling gas cylinders illegally and confiscated material from their possession here on Thursday, informed police spokesman

The accused were identified as Nasir Ahmed Farroqi and Shahid Khan, Mohammad Naeem, Mohammad Haroon and Umar Syed, Muhammad Arshad Saddam Hussain and Zammer Khan besides, police also seized the instruments.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

City Police Officer, Muhammad Ahsan Younas commended the concerned police team, saying that those who were refilling gas cylinders illegally not only endanger their lives but also of others.