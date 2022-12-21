UrduPoint.com

8 Arrested For Resisting Anti-encroachment Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2022 | 04:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Capital Metropolitan Government (CMG) here on Wednesday carried out anti-encroachment in Khushal Bazaar and Ghur Mandi at Hashtnagri and demolished illegal structures and also arrested 8 people for creating hurdles in the operation of the government machinery.

A heavy contingent of police personnel from Police Station Hashtnagri and Traffic Police also participated in the operation and demolished encroachments made on the public land.

The goods displayed outside shops were also confiscated.

More Stories From Pakistan

