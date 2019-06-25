UrduPoint.com
8 Arrested Including Street Criminals, Arms, Snatched Items Recovered In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 08:05 PM

8 arrested including street criminals, arms, snatched items recovered in Karachi

As many as 8 accused were arrested by police from different areas of the megalopolis on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :As many as 8 accused were arrested by police from different areas of the megalopolis on Tuesday.

According to officials, Zaman Town Police Station (PS) team during patrolling arrested 4 accused red handed when they were busy in snatching from citizens while their accomplice managed to escape from the scene. The police also recovered 3 unlicensed pistols and 9 snatched mobile phones from their possession. The arrested accused were identified as Muhammad Akram s/o Muhammad Yousuf, Abdul Wahab s/o Irshad Ali, Aziz Ur Rehman s/o Habib Ur Rehman, Rao Shoqeen Ali s/o Mohsin Ali. The absconder was identified as Abdul Khaliq s/o Ghulam Yasin.

The Paposh Nagar PS team arrested two drug-peddlers named Muhammad Ali s/o Muhammad Rafiq and Umar Farooq s/o Noor Muhammad Khan and recovered a 30-bore pistol with magazine, 2 rounds, Charas weighing 1120 gram and cash.

The SITE-A Police Station team arrested street criminals red-handed when they were committing a robbery and recovered illegal weapons and cash from their possession. The arrested were identified as Noor Muhammad alias Noora s/o Muslim Khan, Akhtar Ali s/o Muhammad Bashar. The police also recovered 2 unlicensed weapons, a 30- bore pistol along with 8 rounds, cash and mobile phones.

Cases against all arrested have been registered and further investigations have also been started.

