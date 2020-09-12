8 Arrested, Narcotics, Weapon Seized
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 05:09 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Police have arrested eight persons and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.
Sources said on Saturday that during the ongoing drive against criminals and drug-pushers; teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested eight accused and recovered 1.
880-kg hashish, 58-litre liquor and three pistols of 30-bore from them.
They were identified as Sarfraz, Abdul Jabbar, Zulfiqar, Muhammad Irfan, Hassan Khan, Muhammad Adnan, Imran and Sohail. Police have registered separate cases.