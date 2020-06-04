UrduPoint.com
8 Arrested, Narcotics, Weapons Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 06:18 PM

Police have arrested eight alleged criminals and recovered weapons and narcotics from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested eight alleged criminals and recovered weapons and narcotics from them.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that police had launched an operation against drug-traffickers and other criminals in the district.

During various raids, the police teams arrested eight alleged drug-traffickers and recovered 1.820-kg narcotics, three pistols of 30 bore, two guns of 12 bore and one rifle 7mm from them.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Nawaz, Mohsin Saleem, Waqas, Hamza Tariq,Khalid, Azhar Iqbal, Ahmed Hassan and Tasawar Abbas. Police have registered separate cases.

