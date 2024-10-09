Open Menu

8 Arrested With 10.5 Kg Drugs

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2024 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday arrested eight drug dealers during its crackdown in different areas of the district and recovered 10.5 kilogram drugs.

According to a police spokesperson, all the accused, including a woman held during the routine crackdown, were involved in supplying the drugs in educational institutions.

The spokesman said the Sadiqabad Police arrested Shamim Bibi with 1.2 kg drugs. She was involved in supplying the drugs in educational institutions, he added.

Similarly, the R A Bazaar nabbed Ali Raza for having 2.4 kg drugs, while the Rawat Police arrested Naqash Tahir with 2.

4 kg drugs, he said.

Likewise, the spokesman said, the Taxila Police arrested Amir Ali after recovering 1.6 kg drugs from him, while the Dhamyal Police nabbed Bilal with 1.3 kg drugs.

The Mandra Police recovered 560 grams of Charas from Asif and the Jatali Police arrested Azad with 560 grams of Charas while Azizur Rehman was held by the City Police for having 520 grams of Charas.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani commended the police teams for taking effective actions against the drug dealers.

He directed the police to continue its crackdown against drug dealers.

APP/mwc-ihn

