8 assistant professors promoted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Eight assistant professors of Govt Municipal Graduate College Jaranwala Road have been promoted to Associate Professors in different disciplines including English, urdu, History, Political Science, Biology and Health & Physical education.

A spokesman for the college said here on Saturday that those assistant professors who were promoted include: Khalid Hasan, Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Abdur Rauf, Ejaz Nasir, Muhammad Waheed, Akhtar Ali, Tanvir Hameed and Abid Farooq.

Meanwhile, college principal Prof Dr Zahoor Ahmad Bhatti congratulated thepromoted professors.