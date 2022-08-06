UrduPoint.com

8 Assistant Professors Promoted

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2022 | 04:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Eight assistant professors of Govt Municipal Graduate College Jaranwala Road have been promoted to Associate Professors in different disciplines including English, urdu, History, Political Science, Biology and Health & Physical education.

A spokesman for the college said here on Saturday that those assistant professors who were promoted include: Khalid Hasan, Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Abdur Rauf, Ejaz Nasir, Muhammad Waheed, Akhtar Ali, Tanvir Hameed and Abid Farooq.

Meanwhile, college principal Prof Dr Zahoor Ahmad Bhatti congratulated thepromoted professors.

