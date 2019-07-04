UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

8 Benami Properties Of Asif Ali Zardari Seized: Naeem Ul Haq

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 05:01 PM

8 Benami properties of Asif Ali Zardari seized: Naeem Ul Haq

8 Benami properties of former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari have been confiscated

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th July, 2019) 8 Benami properties of former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari have been confiscated.Special assistance to Prime Minister Imran Khan Naeem ul Haq on social networking site twitter said that 8 Benami properties of Asif Ali Zardari have been confiscated besides shares of Thattha Cement Company.

Plot no 126 E-1, Plot no 122 Clifton Karachi has also been seized.30, 30 million shares of a Benami private bank of Asif Ali Zardari have also been seized.Benami Plots of Asif Ali Zardari has also been seized.One Benami plot no 2-18 civil lines Karachi of Asif Zardari has also been seized.

Related Topics

Karachi Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister President Of Pakistan Twitter Company Bank SITE Million

Recent Stories

FBR serves notice to parents paying Rs2 lac school ..

8 minutes ago

Woman burns husband to death in Mardan

14 minutes ago

Man kills cousin over minor dispute in Sargodha

9 minutes ago

PU declares results in Lahore

7 minutes ago

Around 17 Pakistani ICT trainers to get one-month ..

40 seconds ago

Australia passes Aus$158 billion in income tax cut ..

42 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.