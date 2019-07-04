8 Benami properties of Asif Ali Zardari seized: Naeem Ul Haq

8 Benami properties of former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari have been confiscated

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th July, 2019) 8 Benami properties of former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari have been confiscated.Special assistance to Prime Minister Imran Khan Naeem ul Haq on social networking site twitter said that 8 Benami properties of Asif Ali Zardari have been confiscated besides shares of Thattha Cement Company.

Plot no 126 E-1, Plot no 122 Clifton Karachi has also been seized.30, 30 million shares of a Benami private bank of Asif Ali Zardari have also been seized.Benami Plots of Asif Ali Zardari has also been seized.One Benami plot no 2-18 civil lines Karachi of Asif Zardari has also been seized.