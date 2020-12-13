UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

8 BHUs To Be Constructed In Southern District: Muhammad Zahoor

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 08:50 PM

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) ::Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Hajj, Endowments and Religious Affairs Muhammad Zahoor Shakir Sunday said that the construction work of Doaba Type D Hospital has been completed while eight model BHUs were also being constructed in the southern districts.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation from Hangu district.

The Special Assistant said that the present government was providing all basic health facilities in the areas.

The government, he said, had also launched a mega project like Insaf Health Card.

He said that the government has increased the funds for the improvement of the health sector while workshops, seminars and awareness programmes have also been organized to control all the deadly diseases including coronavirus. He also appealed to the people to strictly follow corona SOPs to protect yourself and others.

