8 booked for attacking bailiff in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) : Sadar police have registered a case against 8 persons for interfering in official work, attacking and injuring court bailiff and getting under-custody accused freed.

Police said on Tuesday that bailiff of Civil Judge Imran Raza conducted a raid in Chak No.

214-RB and arrested an accused Adnan as he was unwilling to execute degree issued by the court against him.

However, relatives of the arrested accused attacked the court bailiff with clubs and got the accused Adnan released by biting on the hand of court bailiff Naeem Arshad.

Therefore, Sadar police registered a case against 8 persons including Adnan, his father Nasir, brothers Imran, etc. under various provisions of law.

Further investigation was underway.