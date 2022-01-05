UrduPoint.com

8 Booked For Betting In Snooker Club

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2022 | 07:40 PM

8 booked for betting in Snooker Club

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :The city police here Wednesday claimed to have arrested eight gamblers who were betting on Snooker game in Kohati Chowk.

On a tip off, AJMS police conducted a raid on the snooker club and arrested the gamblers besides recovering stake money.

The arrested gamblers were identified as Ayub, Usman, Jehangir, Mumtaz, Nazeem, Hazrt Iqbal and Siraj. All the arrested have confessed to their crime. Further proceedings as per law were in progress.

More Stories From Pakistan

