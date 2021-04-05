8 Booked For Stealing Oil
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 07:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Thikriwala police have registered a case against 8 accused on charge of stealing oil from Parco line.
A police spokesman said on Monday that Security Officer Parco Major (Retd) Raoof Ahmad filed a complaint that eight accused -- Shahid, Faqeer, etc.
had stolen huge quantity of oil from Parco Pipeline by fixing clump in it near Chak No 75-JB Sohal.
On the complaint, the police registered a case and started investigation.