8 booked for stealing oil

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Thikriwala police have registered a case against 8 accused on charge of stealing oil from Parco line.

A police spokesman said on Monday that Security Officer Parco Major (Retd) Raoof Ahmad filed a complaint that eight accused -- Shahid, Faqeer, etc.

had stolen huge quantity of oil from Parco Pipeline by fixing clump in it near Chak No 75-JB Sohal.

On the complaint, the police registered a case and started investigation.