UrduPoint.com

8 Booked For Stealing Oil From Parco Pipeline

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 04:00 PM

8 booked for stealing oil from Parco pipeline

Sandal Bar police registered a case against eight people on the charge of stealing oil from Parco pipeline

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Sandal Bar police registered a case against eight people on the charge of stealing oil from Parco pipeline.

Police said on Monday that PARCO Admin Officer Saeed Khan had lodged a complaint with the police, contending that eight unidentified accused dug a tunnel near Chak 64-JB, and stole a huge quantity of oil from Parco Pipeline by fixing clump in it.

On the complaint, the police registered a case against eight people under section 462(B) of PakistanPenal Code (PPC) and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Oil From

Recent Stories

Court extends judicial remand of Zahir Jaffer till ..

Court extends judicial remand of Zahir Jaffer till Aug 30

13 minutes ago
 New start for Dubai World Trade Centre to welcome ..

New start for Dubai World Trade Centre to welcome UAE’s 50th anniversary

21 minutes ago
 Japanes Imposes State of Emergency in 7 More Prefe ..

Japanes Imposes State of Emergency in 7 More Prefectures Due to COVID-19 - Prime ..

6 minutes ago
 CSTO Monitoring Developments on Tajik-Afghan Borde ..

CSTO Monitoring Developments on Tajik-Afghan Border

6 minutes ago
 CCCP launches online documentary series "Tibet Sto ..

CCCP launches online documentary series "Tibet Story"

6 minutes ago
 Macao to reopen recreational facilities with eased ..

Macao to reopen recreational facilities with eased COVID -19 situation

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.