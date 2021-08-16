8 booked for stealing oil from Parco pipeline

Sandal Bar police registered a case against eight people on the charge of stealing oil from Parco pipeline

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Sandal Bar police registered a case against eight people on the charge of stealing oil from Parco pipeline.

Police said on Monday that PARCO Admin Officer Saeed Khan had lodged a complaint with the police, contending that eight unidentified accused dug a tunnel near Chak 64-JB, and stole a huge quantity of oil from Parco Pipeline by fixing clump in it.

On the complaint, the police registered a case against eight people under section 462(B) of PakistanPenal Code (PPC) and started investigation.