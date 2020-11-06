8 booked over power theft in sargodha

FESCO task force here booked eight persons involved in electricity theft and meter tampering,police source said on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :FESCO task force here booked eight persons involved in electricity theft and meter tampering,police source said on Friday.

FESCO Task force teams conducted raids in different areas of Sargodha district, including Din colony, Lalyani, Muazamabad,Mangni and caught red handed eight perons involved in meter tampering and stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

They were--Babir,Tanvir, Amanullah,Ghulam Nabi, Bilal,Ahmed Khan, Ashraf and Nasir.

On the reports of FESCO authorities police registered separate cases against them.