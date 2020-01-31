8 Booked Over Stealing Oil From Parco Pipeline In Faisalabad
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Nishatabad police have booked eight persons on charge of stealing oil from Parco pipeline.
A police spokesman said on Thursday that Admin Officer Parco Khalid Ali filed a complaint with the police that eight persons including Sajid, Irfan, etc.
stole 80,000-litre oil from Parco pipeline by applying clump after digging a tunnel near Samana Road.
The Parco security guard reached the spot and the accused had to flee the scene while leaving behind oil-loaded vehicle.
The police registered a case against the accused and further investigation was under way.