UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

8 Booked Over Stealing Oil From Parco Pipeline In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 07:26 PM

8 booked over stealing oil from Parco pipeline in Faisalabad

Nishatabad police have booked eight persons on charge of stealing oil from Parco pipeline

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Nishatabad police have booked eight persons on charge of stealing oil from Parco pipeline.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that Admin Officer Parco Khalid Ali filed a complaint with the police that eight persons including Sajid, Irfan, etc.

stole 80,000-litre oil from Parco pipeline by applying clump after digging a tunnel near Samana Road.

The Parco security guard reached the spot and the accused had to flee the scene while leaving behind oil-loaded vehicle.

The police registered a case against the accused and further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Police Oil Road Vehicle Samana From

Recent Stories

Shazad Dada elected President of OICCI – the lar ..

6 minutes ago

Yarn factory material gutted in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

Woman electrocuted in the limits of Millat Town po ..

5 minutes ago

8 drivers arrested over rash driving in Faisalabad ..

5 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Naushahro Feroze for expeditin ..

5 minutes ago

Woman killed while working on fodder-cutting machi ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.