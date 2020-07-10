8 booked over water theft:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The Irrigation authorities have caught eight farmers allegedly involved in water theft.

Police source said on Friday that the Irrigation authorities conducted raids at villages Ghullah Pur, Bakhuwla, Noorwla, Chak 159/NB and other areas of the district and caught red handed eight farmers for stealing water from canals.

They were identified as Shafqat, Nawaz, Tariq, Mudassar, Sikandar, Abid Ali, Omar Hayat and Falak Sher. The police have registered separate cases.