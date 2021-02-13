8 brick kilns sealed in Kasur

Environment Protection Department (EPD) sealed 8 brick kiln and imposed Rs 50,000 on its owners for running kiln houses with old-dated technology and overcharging in the district

EPD Assistant Director Kasur Noman Younis along with police and Rescue-1122 visited Mustafa Abad Ferozpur road, Nizampura, Depalpur road and other areas and found eight kilns in causing pollution and selling bricks at exorbitant rates.

The EPD assistant director sealed the kilns and imposed Rs 50,000.

Talking to APP, Noman Younis said that 432 out of 501 kiln houses had switched to latest technology zigzag in the district. He warned that action against those kilns which were being run on old technology causing environment degradation.