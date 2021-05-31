8 Brick-kilns Sealed In Paisalabad
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 04:51 PM
The Environment Protection Department teams sealed eight brick-kilns functioning on the old technology in tehsil Tandlianwala on Monday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :The Environment Protection Department teams sealed eight brick-kilns functioning on the old technology in tehsil Tandlianwala on Monday.
According to official sources, a team, headed by Assistant Commissioner Noman Ali, during an inspection demolished constructions on the brick-kilns besides registration of cases against the owners.