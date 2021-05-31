UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

8 Brick-kilns Sealed In Paisalabad

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 04:51 PM

8 brick-kilns sealed in paisalabad

The Environment Protection Department teams sealed eight brick-kilns functioning on the old technology in tehsil Tandlianwala on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :The Environment Protection Department teams sealed eight brick-kilns functioning on the old technology in tehsil Tandlianwala on Monday.

According to official sources, a team, headed by Assistant Commissioner Noman Ali, during an inspection demolished constructions on the brick-kilns besides registration of cases against the owners.

Related Topics

Technology Tandlianwala

Recent Stories

China's public offering funds volume hits 22.51 tr ..

4 minutes ago

PESCO removes 23 hooks, recovers Rs 50000 from Mar ..

4 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Golden Jubilee Committee ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai wraps up a safe and successful 5th WCO Globa ..

27 minutes ago

Kuwait restores visas for family re-unions and bus ..

29 minutes ago

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Mond ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.