8 brick-kilns sealed in paisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :The Environment Protection Department teams sealed eight brick-kilns functioning on the old technology in tehsil Tandlianwala on Monday.

According to official sources, a team, headed by Assistant Commissioner Noman Ali, during an inspection demolished constructions on the brick-kilns besides registration of cases against the owners.