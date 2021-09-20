8 business units sealed, eight shopkeepers arrested

The district administration Monday launched a crackdown against profiteering and sealed eight business units and issued warning notices to 16 other shopkeepers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration Monday launched a crackdown against profiteering and sealed eight business units and issued warning notices to 16 other shopkeepers.

The different teams led by concerned assistants commissioners raided different localities and inspected availability of consumer goods on approved government rates.

The teams also arrested eight persons besides imposing Rs 48,000 fine in other actions against violating the government orders and profiteering.

Deputy Commissioner Aon Haider Gondal, in a statement, warned the business community to ensure display of government's approved price lists in prominent places. He also directed them to avoid malpractice of hoarding in the best interest of the public; otherwise, they would face stern actions.