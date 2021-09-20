UrduPoint.com

8 Business Units Sealed, Eight Shopkeepers Arrested

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 11:26 PM

8 business units sealed, eight shopkeepers arrested

The district administration Monday launched a crackdown against profiteering and sealed eight business units and issued warning notices to 16 other shopkeepers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration Monday launched a crackdown against profiteering and sealed eight business units and issued warning notices to 16 other shopkeepers.

The different teams led by concerned assistants commissioners raided different localities and inspected availability of consumer goods on approved government rates.

The teams also arrested eight persons besides imposing Rs 48,000 fine in other actions against violating the government orders and profiteering.

Deputy Commissioner Aon Haider Gondal, in a statement, warned the business community to ensure display of government's approved price lists in prominent places. He also directed them to avoid malpractice of hoarding in the best interest of the public; otherwise, they would face stern actions.

Related Topics

Business Fine Price Government Best

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 people in next 5 years

45 minutes ago
 Treated sewage effluent explored as key enhancer o ..

Treated sewage effluent explored as key enhancer of UAE’s food and water secur ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Health launches National Seasonal Flu ..

Ministry of Health launches National Seasonal Flu Awareness Campaign 2021

2 hours ago
 Nyet! Sweden blocks naming baby boy 'Vladimir Puti ..

Nyet! Sweden blocks naming baby boy 'Vladimir Putin'

2 seconds ago
 Ryabkov, Sullivan Discuss Topical International Is ..

Ryabkov, Sullivan Discuss Topical International Issues - Russian Foreign Ministr ..

3 seconds ago
 Australia to Halt Constructions in Victoria State ..

Australia to Halt Constructions in Victoria State Over Anti-Vaccination Protests ..

5 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.