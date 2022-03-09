8 butchers arrested for violation of meat-holiday

The district administration Wednesday arrested 8 butchers for violation of meat-holiday and 15 milkmen for adulterating milk

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The district administration Wednesday arrested 8 butchers for violation of meat-holiday and 15 milkmen for adulterating milk.

According to a press release issued here, the butchers were arrested from University Road while milkmen from various bazaars of the interior city.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shafiullah Khan, the officers of the district administration inspected various bazaars in their areas of jurisdiction.