8 Butchers Booked For Profiteering

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 05:05 PM

Additional Assistant Commissioner, Timergara, Farman Ali on Friday inspected prices and quality of domestic items including vegetables, fruits, meat and chicken shops from Talash to Timergara bazaars

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner, Timergara, Farman Ali on Friday inspected prices and quality of domestic items including vegetables, fruits, meat and chicken shops from Talash to Timergara bazaars.

During inspection eight butchers were found selling meat on higher rates than prescribed by the local government and FIRs were registered against them. During visit the AAC also inquired from the people about prices, quality and availability of daily commodities in markets.

The AAC also urged upon people and shopkeepers to follow the principles of social distance during the current situation. He also warned butchers and shopkeepers to avoid charging extra prices from the consumers otherwise stern action would be initiated against the violaters.

