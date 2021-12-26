8 Butchers Held For Overcharging Consumers
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 04:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :The district administration Sunday arrested eight butchers for selling meat on higher-than-government-fixed rates.
Price Control Magistrate Soobay Khan conducted raids at various locations of the city and arrested eight butchers for overcharging consumers.
The price control magistrate also imposed fine on them over violation of the law.