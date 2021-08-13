8 candidates file nomination papers for 4 seats of Kashmir Council

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :AJK secretary election commission on Friday said that As many as 8 candidates of three political parties have filed their nomination papers for elections on 4 seats of Kashmir council going to vacant this month.

He said this in a press release after passing the time given for filling papers.

Those who filed nomination papers include Malik Pervaiz Akhtar of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN), Chaudhary Pervaiz Ashraf and Khawaja Tariq Saeed of Pakistan people's party (PPP) Sardar Abdul Razaq Khan, Younas Mir, Muhammad Jamil, Asghar Quraishi and Shuja Khursheed Rathore of Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaaf (PTI).

According to the party position in the Electoral College, legislative Assembly, PTI would succeed to gain 3 seats while opposition would get one seat of the four seats. According to sources PTI has decided to issue party tickets to Younas Mir from Muzaffarabad, Sardar Abdul Razaq from Kotli and Shuja rathore from Haveli.

According to press release, all the nomination papers were accepted after the scrutiny. Objections could be filed on Monday while final list would be published on 18th of this month after decisions on objections and withdrawal by the candidates and polling would be held on August 23 at Assembly building.