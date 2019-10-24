UrduPoint.com
8 Cases Registered Over Sale Of Open Fuel, 3 Shopkeepers Booked On Overcharging In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 03:26 PM

The police have taken action against mini-agencies selling open petrol and arrested eight persons and sealed the agencies

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The police have taken action against mini-agencies selling open petrol and arrested eight persons and sealed the agencies.

The police sources said Thursday that FIRs have been registered against people involved in illegal sale of petrol while three FIRs have also been registered on overcharging.

The police have conducted raids at Block-29, Kot Farid and other adjacent areas while confiscated petrol.

The cases have been registered against Naimat Ullah, Amjad Zahid and others in sale of open petrol and also arrested Tariq and others over unavailability of rate lists and sale of edibles on high rates.

