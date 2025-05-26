Open Menu

8 Cattle Markets To Be Set Up In Rawalpindi District

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 10:10 PM

8 cattle markets to be set up in Rawalpindi District

As the Eid-ul-Azha draws near, the Rawalpindi District Administration has designated eight points across the district for setting up cattle markets

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) As the Eid-ul-Azha draws near, the Rawalpindi District Administration has designated eight points across the district for setting up cattle markets.

As per the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Amir Khattak, the sale of animals at unauthorized places would be banned, a DPR news release said on Monday.

Three cattle markets will be established in Rawalpindi Tehsil, including near Bhatta Chowk, Kohinoor Mill in Rawalpindi Cantt; Mouza Ranial near Fatima Jinnah University Campus on Chakri Road; and near Mankiala Bridge on Kallar Syedan Road.

Likewise, in Gujar Khan Tehsil, only one cattle market will be set up near Slaughter House, Galiana Road, while Sharif Hospital Stop on G T Road in Wah Cantt and Sunday Bazaar on Timber Market Road have been specified for two markets in the Taxila Tehsil.

Meanwhile, in the Kallar Syedan and Kahuta tehsils, cattle markets will be established at Mangal Bypass and Chan Shah Jalyar on Tangi Road respectively.

The district administration would ensure cleanliness and provision basic facilities, besides availability of disinfectants, sprays and fire brigade in the markets.

Traffic police had also been directed to prepare plans for smooth traffic flow around markets, the news release said.

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Shaykh Abdalla ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Shaykh Abdallah bin Bayyah at his residence ..

15 minutes ago
 Make-A-Wish signs cooperation protocol with Ahl Ma ..

Make-A-Wish signs cooperation protocol with Ahl Masr Hospital to support burn pa ..

31 minutes ago
 NUST Balochistan to host Open House 2025, bringing ..

NUST Balochistan to host Open House 2025, bringing together academia, industry

5 minutes ago
 PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperati ..

PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperation, work for regional peace, s ..

5 minutes ago
 BFA continues crackdown against vegetable grown wi ..

BFA continues crackdown against vegetable grown with sewage water

6 minutes ago
 PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperati ..

PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperation, work for regional peace, s ..

5 minutes ago
Reserved Seats in Parliament, SC to continue heari ..

Reserved Seats in Parliament, SC to continue hearing

6 minutes ago
 Road infrastructure development among top prioriti ..

Road infrastructure development among top priorities in Quetta: C&W Minister

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner urges civil servants to prioritize pu ..

Commissioner urges civil servants to prioritize public service, integrity, profe ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE ranks sixth in Asian Women's Club rankings

UAE ranks sixth in Asian Women's Club rankings

1 hour ago
 New documentary reignites controversy surrounding ..

New documentary reignites controversy surrounding Designer Mehmood Bhatti

1 hour ago
 Balochistan govt prioritizing reforms in education ..

Balochistan govt prioritizing reforms in education sector: CM Sarfraz Bugti

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan