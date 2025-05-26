8 Cattle Markets To Be Set Up In Rawalpindi District
Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 10:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) As the Eid-ul-Azha draws near, the Rawalpindi District Administration has designated eight points across the district for setting up cattle markets.
As per the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Amir Khattak, the sale of animals at unauthorized places would be banned, a DPR news release said on Monday.
Three cattle markets will be established in Rawalpindi Tehsil, including near Bhatta Chowk, Kohinoor Mill in Rawalpindi Cantt; Mouza Ranial near Fatima Jinnah University Campus on Chakri Road; and near Mankiala Bridge on Kallar Syedan Road.
Likewise, in Gujar Khan Tehsil, only one cattle market will be set up near Slaughter House, Galiana Road, while Sharif Hospital Stop on G T Road in Wah Cantt and Sunday Bazaar on Timber Market Road have been specified for two markets in the Taxila Tehsil.
Meanwhile, in the Kallar Syedan and Kahuta tehsils, cattle markets will be established at Mangal Bypass and Chan Shah Jalyar on Tangi Road respectively.
The district administration would ensure cleanliness and provision basic facilities, besides availability of disinfectants, sprays and fire brigade in the markets.
Traffic police had also been directed to prepare plans for smooth traffic flow around markets, the news release said.
