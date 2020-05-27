8 chicken sellers arrested, 40 fined in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Price control magistrates during crackdown against price-hike arrested eight chicken sellers in addition to imposing fine on 40 others during Eid days.

Spokesman of district administration said that price control magistrates were strictly directed to take action against price hike without any discrimination.

Therefore, the magistrates arrested 8 chicken sellers and cases were got registered against them. They also imposed fine of Rs.327,000 on other shopkeepers besides sealing 3 shops in Mansoorabad area.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said that Punjab government after consultation with Poultry Association had fixed chicken meat rate at Rs.260 per kg for the whole province including Faisalabad district. Therefore, this rate would be implemented in its true spirit and strict action would be taken against the violators.